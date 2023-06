CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with the 2021 beating of another East Chicago man.

Lloyd Clark Gatlin, 28, was charged with murder, aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Charging documents say that Gatlin punched Martin Cabrera in the face on Aug. 18, 2021, and Cabrera fell and hit his head, effectively killing him.

When police arrived to the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue in East Chicago, officers saw Cabrera on the concrete with blood coming out of his mouth and the back of his head, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

A witness told police that she saw Cabrera and Gatlin get into an argument earlier that evening. Gatlin had accused Cabrera of raping a woman, and Cabrera allegedly responded “I didn’t do it,” charging documents stated.

Gatlin then purportedly punched Cabrera in the face, and the witness told police that she saw Cabrera’s eyes roll back in his head as he fell straight back onto the concrete, the probable cause affidavit stated.

The witness added that, after Cabrera fell, she saw Gatlin slapping his face “as if trying to wake him but [Cabrera’s] eyes kept twitching.”

Gatlin’s first court appearance has not been set. As of Friday, he was at large on an arrest warrant, according to court records.

Gatlin also has pending charges for an unrelated auto theft.

