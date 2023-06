CROWN POINT ­­– An East Chicago man was sentenced to 79 years in prison Friday for murdering a woman over $10 in February.

A jury found Kevin Varner, 51 guilty of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and firearm enhancement. Though all defendants are offered court-appointed attorneys, Varner opted to defend himself in his trial.

Varner was given 63 years on the murder count, which is two years below the maximum sentence, and an additional 16 years for a habitual felon enhancement, according to a news release from the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charging documents stated on Feb. 12, Varner fatally shot 21-year-old Danielle Brown at her friend’s house in the 1000 block of Durbin Street in Gary while his nephew Steven Nash kept lookout.

Varner shot Brown because she shorted him $10 for marijuana, charges said.

Nash entered a plea deal April 13 which stipulated that he’d plead guilty to assisting a criminal in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors. The maximum sentence for assisting a criminal at the misdemeanor level is one year in jail or $5,000 in fines.

Nash testified during Varner’s trial that he originally lied to police because he was scared of catching other charges. He maintained that he was not a lookout for Varner, but simply drove him to Brown’s house because Varner threatened him.

Varner admitted to killing Brown in his opening statements at his trial but said he acted in self-defense.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Matthew Roggenkamp Ruben Vega III Jordan Picotte Rakeem Pippins Victor Odgen Matthew Moses Thomas Murray Kurt Gonzalez II Anthony Green Robert Hollis Johnny Jones Kenny Flagg Jr. Howard Geib Jr. Keith Cales Daniel Dillman Robert Allison Lavonya Banks Jacob Pritt Joshua Pritt Danny Serrano Jr. Michael Valdez Mary Powers Bryan Oparka Vishad Patel Latrice McNeil Edwin Negron Oscar Martinez Ocampo Devonte Gipson Bryne Manns Edgar Martinez Martin Cruz Jr. Bianca Dominguez Anthony Combs Jr. Cachun Combs Jr. Dameka Ali William Alms Jesse Argandona Ryan Vaughn Allan Triplett David Roper Louwon Scott Lamont Murdaugh Delvin Perkins Timothy Pettis Matthew Midkiff Christopher Lanman Christopher Hedges Misti Harbison Kenneth Babiarz Shawntina Beatty Timothy Brown Marcos Gutierrez Shannon Alelunas Gabriel Washington Keorra Wilson Jesus Salas Jr. Clarence Sistrunk Richard Vinet Jr. Sadat Wade Lavell Nylon David Pitts Robert Moore Asia Munford-Winters George Lowe Jr. Michael Malkowski Raul Mendoza Carlos Larrea Jessica Hegwood Jerome Kusbel Llewain Hardin Keith Gardenhire Yancey Gray Lorenzo Crooks Marko Duric Carlos Castillo Brandon Cramer Brayan Benavides Acevedo Erica Brooks Daniel Castaneda Jr. Cordaryl Bell William Barnes