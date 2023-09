CROWN POINT — A detective from the East Chicago Police Department will join the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office Tuesday.

Detective Sgt. David Moran becomes the seventh detective to join the task force, which includes three detectives from the Gary Police Department, two detectives from Indiana State Police one detective from Indiana Excise Police. The group works under the guidance of Supervising Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Timothy Brown.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force,” East Chicago police Chief Jose Rivera said in the release. “By assigning one of my detectives to the task force it brings valuable and much needed resources to my Criminal Investigation Division. Thank you Prosecutor Carter for your commitment to East Chicago Police Department and its citizens."

Moran is a 10-year veteran with East Chicago police. Rivera said he is an experienced investigator who will bring a "vast knowledge of processing crime scenes will bring a lot of value to the team."

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter brought up the idea for East Chicago police to join the task force, Rivera said. Rivera liked the fact that detectives would be able to work closely with the prosecutor's office and use resources available to the task force, including the other experienced detectives.

“We are both grateful to Chief Rivera and excited that the East Chicago Police Department has joined our efforts by sending Detective Sgt. David Moran to work with our already talented and committed team,” Carter said. “His expertise and dedication will prove beneficial and will help expand our abilities to investigate, charge and close homicides."

Carter said the "increase in manpower will only further our efforts" and hopes the addition of a detective from another Region police department will inspire other departments throughout the county to join the task force.

The prosecutor’s office task force was established in March and took over the duties once done by the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit, which was disbanded in December because of staffing issues at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Gary police and the Sheriff’s Department created the unit in 2015 to help curb violent crime in the city.

The task force has been responsible for executing approximately 160 search warrants and has charged and closed a total of 23 homicide cases since it was established in March, according to the release.

