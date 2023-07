EAST CHICAGO — Two men at large were arrested Tuesday on unrelated charges of battery and murder, respectively, a U.S. Marshals inspector said.

Dominique Jones, 28, was taken into custody at around 10 a.m. at a residence on the 3600 block of Michigan Court in East Chicago. Investigators knocked and announced the arrest warrant and quickly discovered Jones was trying to escape through a window upstairs. He surrendered and was taken to the Lake County Jail.

Jones was charged with aggravated battery and battery resulting in bodily injury for the May 4 beating of a 60-year-old man outside a Taco Bell in Munster, according to court records.

Lloyd Gatlin, 28, was arrested around 7:45 a.m. on the 4900 block of Homerlee Avenue, officials said. He was charged with murder, aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury for the killing of Martin Cabrera on Aug. 18, 2021. Charging documents said Gatlin punched Martin Cabrera in the face, causing him to fall and fatally hit his head.

Gatlin was booked into the Lake County Jail.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Demond Tyler Jacqueline White Kristina Schierberl Glynisha Shiel Byron Strong Dollie Tecaxco Semaj Reynolds Fred Parker Paige Perry Lawrence O'Toole Mathew Murphy Geoni McNeal Brett Miner Shanae McGee Wilbur Jenkins II Kerry Kirk Robert Mathena Nathaniel Guzman Joshua Hansen Bradley Heideman Kyanne Edwards Ollicia England Kenyatta Freeman Jr. Jacob Gould Antonio Cornejo Lashionda Bradley James Buhle Zakiya Coats Carlos Andrade Dierra Bluitt Jovon Sharp Demetrian Shorter Matthew Potocki Tonie Pattent Edward Macker Jerry Moore Christopher Hurley Leroy Jefferson III Edwin Macias Guerrero Patrick Hammack Mark Henderson Isabell Hernandez Lexi Adams Derrick Angelucci Cartrelle Sullivan Lap Dai Truong David Smith Candice Johnson Julie Lonngren Cody Nagel Tomislav Ristic Jonathan Igras John Gallagher Jr. Christina Brown Deanna Findley Danielle Ford Ramon Bridges Ian West Michael Wynter Maltese Tally John Stoddard Jr. Eric Skinner Angel Preacely Brian Riley Aarjione League Charles Moore Suzanne Krischke Marquita Ford Antonio Galvan Jason Brown John Berrios Jr. Laura Bobadilla Keith Bretthorst Lakisha Brooks Narcisa Apuyod Dan Rodriguez Michael Zivanovich Shaunese Rice Robert Lay III Loretta Bell Larry Gore Calvin Winfield Katelyn Zajeski Percy Perry Andrew Wilcox Javonni Avila Matthew Druzbicki Michael Kras Troy Sykes David Venzke Jr. Taylor Smith Gregory Phillips Jose Rivera Jr. Nicole Roge