LANSING — Police say an 18-year-old and 16-year-old are responsible for two armed robberies that occurred last week in the south suburbs.

Lansing police said they were called out around 2 p.m. Wednesday to the 18100 block of School Street where a woman told them a black vehicle approached her and two people carrying a gun demanded her belongings.

"The vehicle the offenders arrived in was reported stolen from Evergreen Park, Illinois," police said. "Later in the day, the offenders committed a second armed robbery in South Holland, Illinois."

None of the victims were injured during these robberies, police said.

The vehicle in question was located with the help of Illinois State Police, Chicago Police and other agencies.

"After a pursuit, the vehicle became disabled in the 1200 block of 87th Street, Chicago and the occupants were taken into custody."

Police said they arrested Eddie Payton, 18, Burnham, Illinois and a 16-year old female, who have each been charged with armed robbery.

Payton is being held without bail and the girl was taken to the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Samantha Zagorac Joequan Washington Calshaun Vinson Benjamin Walton Jr. Jeffery Stodola Jermey Pickett Alexander Kilbourne John Kinser Jaime Gutierrez Shaquille Hughes Eric Durr Sebastian Grados Gregory Benish Javonte Camell Malik Davis Cordarro Robinson Aimee Ross Karim Marshall Jennifer Menig Joseph Kropel Theodore Freeman Parker Henschler Anthony Dixon Michael Cahill Lukas Butkovic Yobany Bailon Bennett Wilson Bradley Zylo Ronald Vinicky Michael Valdez Noah Villarreal James Thomas Renard Tolbert Cole Slater Keith Peterson Prince Raggs Nina Hankins Fernando Landeros Jr. Joel Martin Tonya Negele Kelly Hankins Joshua Hampton Robert Barton II Addie Byers Stephanie Devault Ronald Graefen Dasean Smith Mark Torres Tristen Walden Robert Schaefer Deangelo Scott Eric Perez Renard Jenkins Victor Mireles Victor Davila Marcano Sr. Alexus Alexander