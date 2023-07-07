PORTAGE — A heavily intoxicated man carrying four knives was found by an elderly woman in wheelchair sleeping on a couch in her living room, Portage police said.

The 88-year-old woman, who lives in the 2600 block of Vivian Street, reportedly told police she awoke Wednesday morning to find the stranger in her home.

"I immediately observed a male sleeping on the sofa and a filled wine glass nearby on a coffee table," the officer reported.

The man, identified by police as Maxwell Rodriquez, 37, of Fort Wayne, was so combative that he had to be drugged at the hospital before taken to jail, according to the report.

He was eventually taken to the Porter County Jail and faces a felony count of residential entry.

The woman reportedly told police she did not hear anything overnight and had left her front door unlocked. When she came out into her living room Wednesday morning, she found the unknown man sleeping on her couch.

"(The woman) stated she attempted to wake the male and called 911," the report says.

Police said they found four knives on Rodriquez and had a tough time understanding him due to his level of intoxication. He reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol, and taking "benzos" and "kratom."

"The male was asked where he was to which he stated he did not know," police said.

He told police he parked his vehicle at an address in the 5000 block of Boulder Avenue and police confirmed its location.

A portable breath test revealed he was intoxicated, police said. When he had a seizure in a police vehicle, he was taken to the hospital where he reportedly kicked at and pulled away from staff, and yelled vulgarities.

"Mr. Rodriquez had to (be) physically restrained to be treated, and was given a dose of Haldol to calm his combative state," police said.

