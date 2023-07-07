PORTAGE — A heavily intoxicated man carrying four knives was found by an elderly woman in wheelchair sleeping on a couch in her living room, Portage police said.
The 88-year-old woman, who lives in the 2600 block of Vivian Street, reportedly told police she awoke Wednesday morning to find the stranger in her home.
Several heat records have broken across the U.S., with more predicted to fall as extreme heat scorches regions coast-to-coast. Globally, June was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded. Laura Aguirre has the latest dangerous heat outlook in a 3:30p ET pkg with free custom audio tags.
"I immediately observed a male sleeping on the sofa and a filled wine glass nearby on a coffee table," the officer reported.
The man, identified by police as Maxwell Rodriquez, 37, of Fort Wayne, was so combative that he had to be drugged at the hospital before taken to jail, according to the report.
He was eventually taken to the Porter County Jail and faces a felony count of residential entry.
The woman reportedly told police she did not hear anything overnight and had left her front door unlocked. When she came out into her living room Wednesday morning, she found the unknown man sleeping on her couch.
He is further accused of using two Twitter accounts and two Snapchat accounts without notifying authorities.
"(The woman) stated she attempted to wake the male and called 911," the report says.
Police said they found four knives on Rodriquez and had a tough time understanding him due to his level of intoxication. He reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol, and taking "benzos" and "kratom."
"The male was asked where he was to which he stated he did not know," police said.
"To know Grace was to love her," her father, Jake Norris, said. "She had a heart of gold."
He told police he parked his vehicle at an address in the 5000 block of Boulder Avenue and police confirmed its location.
A portable breath test revealed he was intoxicated, police said. When he had a seizure in a police vehicle, he was taken to the hospital where he reportedly kicked at and pulled away from staff, and yelled vulgarities.
"Mr. Rodriquez had to (be) physically restrained to be treated, and was given a dose of Haldol to calm his combative state," police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Rajae Evans
Arrest date: June 29, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302698
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremy King
Arrest date: June 29, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302701
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Rayjean Williams
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302696
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Derrick Perkins
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302684
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Marshall Ralston Jr.
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302687
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kelsey McLeod
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302691
Charges: OWI, felony
Robert Jackson
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302693
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kelly Borrmann
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302680
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Chalabis II
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302682
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Michael Diamond
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302681
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jarad Good
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302695
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Mark Moser
Arrest date: June 27, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302671
Charges: Intimidation, felony
James Barnett
Arrest date: June 27, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302677
Charges: Battery, felony
John Moore
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 65 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302658
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Adri Pitts
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Fort Wayne, IN Booking Number: 2302649
Charges: Battery, felony
Barry Johnson
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 60 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302645
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sheryl Johnson
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 60 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302646
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Raymond Escamilla IV
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302651
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Logan James
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302657
Charges: Aggravated battery, felony
Richard Bean
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Alsip, IL Booking Number: 2302666
Charges: Theft, felony
Warren Blazina
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Blue Island, IL Booking Number: 2302665
Charges: Theft, felony
Mark Bryk Jr.
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302648
Charges: OWI, felony
Guadalupe Chima
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302667
Charges: Sexual battery, felony
Max Smith Jr.
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302644
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Brian Sardeson
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302639
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Vincen Ritchie
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Ogden Dunes, IN Booking Number: 2302637
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Dale Ribar
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2302638
Charges: OWI, felony
Vanessa Ontiveros
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302641
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Rachel Perez
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302640
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Javier Ramirez
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number: 2302635
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Floyd Gaston Jr.
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2302636
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Taylor Sanford
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302625
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kiera Wrice
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2302631
Charges: Battery, felony
Marvin Roundy
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2302633
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Darrin Dedelow
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2302632
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Meulemans
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302630
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Jon Aimutis
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302612
Charges: Resisting w/injury, felony
Austin Carroll
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2302629
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Charles Costanza
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Ogden Dunes, IN Booking Number: 2302621
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!