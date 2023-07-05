WINFIELD — A fatal crash occurred Tuesday along 117th Avenue in the area of Randolph Street and Jay Street, Winfield police reported.
Details are expected later Wednesday morning.
Motorists were advised to avoid the section of roadway in question Tuesday to allow for a crash reconstruction team to carry out an investigation, police said. The roadway was reopened Tuesday night.
