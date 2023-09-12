EAST CHICAGO — A Hammond man was killed and another seriously injured Sunday night when they were thrown onto the road after losing control of the motorcycle they were riding, police said.

According to East Chicago Police, Miguel Luna, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Sebastián Hernandez, 23, was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment of severe road rash and a possibly broken left arm.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined the men were riding southbound at a high rate of speed around 7:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Homerlee Avenue when they lost control of the motorcycle.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The motorcycle was found approximately 200 feet away from the men, past the intersection of Homerlee Avenue and Carrol Street, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the traffic division of the East Chicago Police Department.

Anyone with information concerning the crash can contact Lt. Juda Parks at jparks@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8400.

