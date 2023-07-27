MICHIGAN CITY — Police say speed appears to have played a role in a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday night along Woodlawn Avenue in the area of Hitchcock Street.
Michigan City police said they and other emergency responders were called to the site around 10 p.m. and found a man dead next to his crashed motorcycle.
"We extend our thanks and appreciation to the Hammond Police Department for dedicating numerous hours toward locating Mr. Gant and taking him into custody," Portage police said.
"A preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Woodlawn Avenue at a high rate of speed approaching the curve to the west of Hitchcock Street," Michigan City Police Lt. Steve Westphal said.
"The operator applied the brakes causing the rear tire of the motorcycle to lock up, making the motorcycle skid," Westphal said. "The motorcycle then fell on its side, sliding approximately 160ft before hitting a utility pole located off of the roadway."
"I observed (the driver) to have a bloody nose and redness on the right side of his face," police said.
The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld at this time until proper notifications are made, police said.
New $34.7 million Kankakee Welcome Center aims to wow with wind turbine blades, bison and other wonders
Crown Point man dead after Saturday morning crash, police say
10-mile stretch of Interstate 65 closed for six hours due to semi rollover, ISP says
Crown Point Counseling owner charged with forging records
Train derailed in Valparaiso, resulting in at least one road closure that will last for days
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Texas Roadhouse, Fairway Indoor Golf, Picky Pet Boutique, KAD Academy and Compass Travel Center opening; former Book Warehouse closes
Former Crown Point teacher sentenced for sexual relationship with student
Region shooting declared homicide, victim identified
Jury finds Highland woman not guilty of reckless homicide
Unoccupied vehicle caused Valparaiso train derailment, man arrested
Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy
Driver dies in fiery crash at area dragstrip, officials say
Underground Railroad history to be unearthed in Northwest Indiana
Porter County man accused of having sex with 2 underage girls nabbed years after charges filed
Cleveland-Cliffs reports $356 million second-quarter profit
"Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor," according to Westphal.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Cpl. Brian Wright at 219-874-3221, extension 1008 or at
bwright@emichigancity.com.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
John Skomac Jr.
Arrest Date: July 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Westville, IN
John Blasz
Arrest Date: July 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jeffrey Samm
Arrest Date: July 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department; Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 54
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Anteis Robinson
Arrest Date: July 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Prior Conviction Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Thomas Messenger
Arrest Date: July 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Matthew Borders
Arrest Date: July 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Roger Simmons
Arrest Date: July 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy Class: Felony Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shauna Mulcahy
Arrest Date: July 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Stovall
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy Class: Felony Age: 67
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Joshua Bracken
Arrest Date: July 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jose Santiago-Villafuerte
Arrest Date: July 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Darren Lovins
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Hamlet, IN
Blake Tweedy
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft; Criminal Mischief; Burglary Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: Hebron, IN
Elijah Young
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Willard Lawson
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Branden Tweedy
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary; Theft; Criminal Mischief Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Hebron, IN
Crystal Sanchez
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Hammond, IN
Damon Sacks
Arrest Date: July 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shawnkendra Overshown-Lewis
Arrest Date: July 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Trafficking with an Inmate Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Gary, IN
Tiffany Ransom
Arrest Date: July 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
David Hunt
Arrest Date: July 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: South Bend, IN
Jamison Fields
Arrest Date: July 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brendan Pratt
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shawn Higgins
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Griffith, IN
Bradlee Daus
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy; Stalking; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rachel Pierce
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Nicholas Riedel
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Connie Coon
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Duane Keeling
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Henry Edwards
Arrest Date: July 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel Turner
Arrest Date: July 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jacob Rabideau
Arrest Date: July 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Trever Pfeiffer
Arrest Date: July 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Essie Kuss
Arrest Date: July 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!