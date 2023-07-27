MICHIGAN CITY — Police say speed appears to have played a role in a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday night along Woodlawn Avenue in the area of Hitchcock Street.

Michigan City police said they and other emergency responders were called to the site around 10 p.m. and found a man dead next to his crashed motorcycle.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Woodlawn Avenue at a high rate of speed approaching the curve to the west of Hitchcock Street," Michigan City Police Lt. Steve Westphal said.

"The operator applied the brakes causing the rear tire of the motorcycle to lock up, making the motorcycle skid," Westphal said. "The motorcycle then fell on its side, sliding approximately 160ft before hitting a utility pole located off of the roadway."

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld at this time until proper notifications are made, police said.

"Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor," according to Westphal.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Cpl. Brian Wright at 219-874-3221, extension 1008 or at bwright@emichigancity.com.

