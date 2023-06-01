Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry, who is in the midst of a re-election battle, is accused in a civil lawsuit of unlawfully stripping a deputy fire chief of his duties and defaming him as part of a politically motivated effort to keep him from the department's top job.
"Defendant Parry has become known for his irrational, retaliatory and unprofessional conduct during his tenure as mayor," according to the suit filed by former city firefighter Kyle Kazmierczak.
The suit, which targets Parry and the city, was initially filed in November in Porter County, where Kazmierczak lives, but has been moved to federal court and is pending with U.S. District Court Judge Philip P Simon, online records show.
In a legal response, Parry, a Republican who is being challenged by Democrat Angie Deuitch, repeatedly denies any wrongdoing.
The job of chief was given by Parry to Craig Krivak, who, "much to the mayor's surprise and dismay," appointed Kazmierczak deputy fire chief, the suit says.
"This infuriated Defendant Parry because, upon information and belief, Defendant Parry’s desire and instruction to not have Mr. Kazmierczak in the administrative offices, as a politically motivated decision, was circumvented by Krivak’s decision to use his authority and powers to appoint Mr. Kazmierczak, which usurped and circumvented Defendant Parry’s objective."
In retaliation, Parry removed Krivak and Kazmierczak on Nov. 9, 2020, from their leadership posts in the wake of a Nov. 5, 2020, alcohol-fueled, off-duty brawl involving members of the department that resulted in allegations of a faux sexual assault and criminal charges, the suit says.
Neither Krivak nor Kazmierczak attended the party.
Parry released a public statement Nov. 10, 2020, announcing his decision to remove Krivak and Kazmierczak from their leadership posts "in part due to their handling of this incident."
Kazmierczak says Parry did so, knowing that Kazmierczak and Krivak were instructed by local and state police not to become involved in the investigation, according to the suit.
Kazmierczak further says Parry, as mayor, did not have the authority to remove him as deputy chief, which is a violation of due process.
The suit further accuses Parry of defaming Kazmierczak.
"Until Defendant Parry’s comments are corrected publicly and Michigan City provides the correct information on job inquiries it receives from prospective employers, Mr. Kazmierczak’s employment opportunities will remain in serious jeopardy."
Kazmierczak claims he continued to be targeted with hostility from Parry, ultimately resulting in him leaving the department in September 2021.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.