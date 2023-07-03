HAMMOND — The U.S. Attorney is charging a man with the illegal possession of a machine gun he is accused of brandishing on social media.

Federal prosecutors allege Augustus Kyritz was armed with a Glock 29 semi-automatic pistol during a police traffic stop last spring.

They allege the pistol was equipped with a “Glock switch" that converted it into a machine gun.

U.S. District Court records show Kyritz appeared Monday with Crown Point defense attorney Michael A. Campbell before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar.

The magistrate advised Kyritz of his constitutional right to a trial and any penalties he may face.

The magistrate ordered Kyritz held in federal detention pending the outcome of a July 7 hearing on whether he can be freed on bond.

The government alleges it was illegal for Kyritz to possess this weapon because it hadn’t been registered with federal authorities, as required by the National Firearms Act.

Merrillville Police Operations Commander Nathaniel Dillahunty alleges in a federal court affidavit that Kyritz came to his attention through a video posted April 28 on Instagram.

The video allegedly featured Kyritz holding what appeared to be a firearm equipped with a device called an auto sear or Glock switch, which can convert a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun.

Dillahunty alleges the man holding the gun is heard talking about how he had just beaten someone with his fists during a fight and that he also carries a gun.

Dillahunty said Lake County police stopped Kyritz the next day, April 29, for a traffic violation he committed while driving in the 600 block of West 58th Avenue in Merrillville.

Officers said they detected an odor of marijuana inside the car and found not only marijuana, but also a loaded Glock 29 during a search inside the vehicle.

The semi-automatic pistol was equipped with a purple Glock switch, like the one seen on the Instagram video featuring Kyritz, police said.

Police said Kyritz was jailed for two days, but then released after he refused to answer investigators’ questions about the gun.

Dillahunty alleges a test of the Glock 29 pistol and its auto sear showed the weapon fired automatically upon one pull of its trigger without a manual reload, making it a machine gun, as defined by law.

Dillahunty, who also works as a task force officer for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, further alleges a records check revealed the Kyritz does not have any such gun registered to him.