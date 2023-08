VALPARAISO — A juvenile girl leaving work at a downtown restaurant was lured into a van by a man she knew, who allegedly sexually assaulted her before she was able to flee, according to a court document.

Police were led to Fidel Torres, 35, of Valparaiso, who was arrested and charged with a felony count of sexual battery, records show.

The juvenile told police she walked out of the backdoor of the restaurant along Lincolnway around 9:45 p.m. Aug. 15 and was headed south toward Indiana Avenue to meet her mother for a ride home, police said.

Torres, who she later told police she knew, allegedly invited her into his parked van and said he was there to drive her home. He then sexually assaulted the juvenile before she fled the vehicle, police said.

"(The girl) believed something was wrong as her mother didn't text her to indicate she was receiving an alternative mode of transportation," charges say.

The juvenile and a coworker passed along the license plate number of the van to police, who identified the owner as Torres. The juvenile and her mother later told police they recognized Torres and the mother provided police with the home address for Torres.

Police contacted Torres by phone and he showed up at the station and was later arrested.

Fidel bonded out of the Porter County Jail after posting $1,500 cash and his case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

