HAMMOND — Since Purdue University Northwest's Center for Justice and Post-Exoneration Assistance's Grand Reveal Dinner in September, the team has been hard at work.

Between securing a grant to create a program to educate police officers on wrongful convictions to providing financial assistance to exonerees, the CJPA is striving to eliminate flaws in the justice system.

The center was established in March 2022 with Nicky Ali Jackson, executive director and criminal justice professor, at the helm. Jackson has focused much of her time on criminal justice reform and wrongful convictions since she met Willie "Timmy" Donald in 2016, just weeks after he was exonerated for two robberies and a murder for which he wrongly spent 24 years incarcerated. Donald serves as project manager for the center.

Jackson gathered a team to join her mission on the CJPA advisory board, including lawyers, activists, artists and scholars committed to seeking justice for people wrongly convicted and figuring out how to reform the system. Interns studying in fields related to criminal justice review cases of incarcerated people who have sent letters to the CJPA in the hopes that their cases may merit further review.

The team is working on the case of Cleveland "Chris" Bynum, a 44-year-old man from Gary whom they believe was wrongly convicted of five murders that occurred in 2000.

Before CJPA’s review of the case, Bynum's attorneys filed multiple petitions for post-conviction relief without success.

Jackson said her team has spent over 2½ years researching the case and believes the answers lie in evidence that will prove that Bynum could not have committed the crimes.

5 homicides, 24 hours

The morning of February 17, 2000, was deadly in Gary's Aetna neighborhood.

Gary police were called around 2:30 a.m. to a residence on the 4400 block of East 10th Avenue, where they found the bodies of Anthony "Amp" Jeffers, 36, Angela Wallace, 34, and Susan Wallace, 24, all shot "execution-style" in the head, according to reports. An 18-month old child was screaming on the couch, covered in blood. Angela Wallace’s 12-year-old son, identified as "L.B.," called 911.

Later that day, a man walking his dog discovered the bodies of Elizabeth Daily-Ayres, 37, and Sheila “Renee” Bartee, 37, in a baseball field near 14th Avenue and Idaho Street. Both were shot execution-style at "close range," according to previous reports. One was nude; the other was partially nude.

Chris Bynum A 21-year-old Chris Bynum holds his newborn son in 1999.

Police arrested Bynum after interviewing a witness and receiving an anonymous tip that Bynum was in the home the night of the killings. He signed two separate statements implicating himself. He was tried in Lake Criminal Court a year later and found guilty.

However, Bynum has repeatedly said he was coerced by police into signing the statements and did not actually craft the statements himself. He said his then-fiancee was taken into custody and has accused late Gary police Detective Cpl. Louis Donald Jr. of telling him that his fiancee would remain in custody and they would lose custody of their young son unless he spoke with police about the case.

One of Bynum's family members reached out to Jackson over 2½ years ago and she agreed to investigate his case.

Since the conviction, new information has been discovered, including the recantation of initial statements from the crime’s only witness and DNA evidence that does not have a hit for Bynum. A Gary man named Gerald Mathews, known as Christopher Stokes, made a video confessing to the crime in 2014, a week before he was shot and killed. In 2016, the Indiana Court of Appeals allowed Mathews’s confession to be introduced as evidence but ultimately did not find the evidence credible. Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said he stands with the decision made by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Jackson said she will continue to fight for Bynum until the prosecutor’s office and public understands the totality of the evidence gathered since his conviction.

“If the jurors had all the information we have now,” Jackson said, “without question, they would have acquitted Mr. Bynum.”

'We’re only looking at cases of factual innocence'

The CJPA agrees to take on what they believe to be cases of factual innocence, Jackson said. Some of the contributing factors in wrongful convictions include mistaken witness identification, perjury, false accusations, official misconduct, inadequate defense, flawed forensic science and false confessions, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

“We don’t expect people to take our word for it,” Jackson said. “We rely on the evidence that points away from" the convicted individual.

Jackson was inspired when she met Timmy Donald in 2016, weeks after he was exonerated and released from prison. In 2020, they created the Willie T. Donald Exoneration Advisory Coalition to raise awareness of and to support people who have been wrongfully convicted in Indiana. The coalition stands adjacent to the CJPA board.

People magazine published an article in 2021 on the journey of Jackson and Donald’s relationship. Jackson said she began receiving letters from incarcerated people around the country who asked if she and Donald would be willing to review their cases.

In addition to reviewing evidence, the center offers post-exoneration assistance, such as help with transportation, food, clothes, medical assistance and employment. The center recently helped a 70-year-old exoneree obtain a job. The CJPA helped another exoneree, in his 50s, obtain a pricey dental procedure, done pro bono by Dr. George Politakis of Compton and Broomhead Dental Center and Dr. John Kenny of STAT Anesthesia.

With a grant from the Legacy Foundation titled “Invest in Education: Prevent a Wrongful Conviction,” Jackson said CJPA will begin its first wrongful-conviction training May 24 with Munster police. CJPA also plans trainings with police departments in Gary, Hammond, Highland, East Chicago and Griffith.

“We’re doing these trainings not to point blame, but to educate,” Jackson said.

Being part of change

In messages between The Times and Bynum, he maintains his innocence.

“One day, I hope people will be able to say, 'He's been telling us the truth all of these years,' Bynum wrote in March. “I am telling the truth about EVERYTHING, and I AM INNOCENT.”

The CJPA’s job is not to solve these cases, Jackson said.

“We’ll let the police and the prosecutor do their jobs,” she said. “We’re just here to show the state of Indiana they have locked up the wrong person.”

Jackson said they have discussed the case with the Lake County prosecutor’s office and plan to have a formal meeting about it.

“You can’t change what happened back then,” Jackson said, “but you can be part of change.”

The change? In Bynum’s case, reexamine the totality of the evidence to reveal the truth behind these crimes, Jackson said. On a larger level: focusing on reforming a judicial system that has repeatedly locked up innocent offenders.

“People have to understand, mistakes are made,” she said. “And if a mistake is made, we must right the wrong.”