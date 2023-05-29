Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CROWN POINT — A teenager was shot and killed Sunday in a Crown Point backyard as the result of an apparent prank with a firearm.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest around 11:40 p.m. and died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts initiated by county police officers and a Crown Point Fire Department ambulance crew.

The initial investigation indicates that the gun was fired by an 18-year-old who initially was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point for evaluation and subsequently taken into custody.

The 18-year-old and the 16-year-old were with friends near a firepit in the backyard of a house in the 12000 block of Burr Street when the older teen pulled out a firearm as a prank, Martinez said.

He did not elaborate on the nature of the prank, but it caused the weapon to discharge, striking the victim in the chest and killing him.

As part of their initial investigation, county police found a backpack at the scene with a firearm inside. The weapon was sent for examination by the Lake County Crime Lab, Martinez said.

The names of the 16- and 18-year-olds were not immediately available, partially because of Monday's national holiday.

Martinez said the incident remains under investigation. He's also asking anyone with additional information about it to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

"The Lake County Sheriff's Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this tragic time," he said.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region First Physician Great Sauk (Sac) Trail St. John's Lutheran Church Tolleston Dutch in the Calumet Region St. John Township School, District #2 The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section Froebel School - side 1 Froebel School Stewart Settlement House Stewart Settlement House Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Bailly Homestead Iron Brigade Willow Creek Confrontation Ogden ski jump.jpg Teale 1.jpg Teale 2.jpg Steel 1.jpg Steel 2.jpg Civil War camps.jpg Old lighthouse.jpg Railroad.jpg Camp Anderson.jpg Boundary line 1.jpg Boundary line 2.jpg LaPorte courthouse 1.jpg LaPorte courthouse 2.jpg Carnegie 1.jpg Carnegie 2.jpg Rumely Co 1.jpg Rumely Co 2.jpg Lincoln train 1.jpg Lincoln train 2.jpg LaPorte university 1.jpg Laporte university 2.jpg Gary Roosevelt 1 Gary Roosevelt 2