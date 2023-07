HAMMOND — Officials have released the identity of a 25-year-old man, who died as part of a report of an accident and shots fired early Saturday afternoon in the 5900 block of Park Place.

The deceased was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Frank Pulling, of Chicago.

His death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, coroner staff said.

"The Hammond Police Department received a distress call reporting a possible accident involving multiple males and shots fired," Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Woman's death ruled a homicide by Lake County Coroner's Office A determination on the fatal injury is pending the outcome of an autopsy planned for Monday.

"Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, located in the 5900 block of Park Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that one individual was deceased as a result of the incident. All parties involved are believed to be known to each other and possibly traveling together."

Police are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or otherwise has information. The contact is Hammond Detective Sgt. Marc Ferry, who can be reached at 219-852-2991.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Rory Walker Demetrius Woods Ahmad Shipp Jasmine Smith Malik Thomas Christopher Vickery Joshua Lake Arturo Martinez Patino Ryan Prentice LC Johnson Jr. Michael Hammonds Tifferni Golden Victor Gonsalez Jr. Crystal Farrell Tyler Downing Alexis Eggleston-Granato Shanna Fennie Jessica Brewer Zarrion Baldwin Joseph Sanchez Matthew Storey James Taylor Sean Purdy Eric Padilla Ryan Pondinas Steve Nemeth IV Jose Lawrence Justin Miller Justin Garner Daniel Glover Terrel Holt Edward Johnson Jane Galich David Gant Dennis Dotson Carlos Estrada-Barcenas Christopher Coots Stacie Becke Andre Burrage Jerome Baker Josephine Alton Terrence Tompkins Kimberly Willison Patrick Wise Richard Rowe Dustin Ridley Rashaan Miller Joseph Porter Jr. Shandell Mexican-Bollock Mariana Martinez Kevin McGrath Christopher Marshall Kashif Loveless-Bey Justin Hollingshead Alonte Holman Anthony Flora Zachary Hansen Bryce Head III Dale Heintz Jr. Matthew Earl Willie Evans Henry Dates Daniel Dickerson Rahniesha Chester Armando Cartagena-Dhuperoyis Elena Castro John Charnitski Mikel Bailey Sandra Alcantar-Cervantes Neville Williams Jr. Jennifer Smith Tony Thompson Kimberley Perkovich Shaniece Rattler CraNiece Rogers Carlos Santos Carter Metheny Jr. Demetrius Nichols Lloyd Gatlin Jr. Anthone Washington Donald Ward James Shorter Jr. Robert Walker Reginald Miller Jr. Lynne Nelson Demarco Harrison Raimond Henry II Jeffery Glennon James Burnett III Nicole Carrizales Elliott Daniels Alexander Alonzo Gregory Ballard Latanya Snelling Colby Tramble Patrick Noonan Luis Rodriguez Julian Sgiers Maria Harris Tatyana Henderson Darryl Johnson Heather Hardin Jermaine Hardin Emma Baum Patrick Delaney Ariel Banks James Sprinkle George Stevens Shimekia Tyler Ernest West Keith Smith Jasun Robertson April Nicks Chana Jones Mickiela Key Jonathan Gonzales Coty Cooper Rebecca Cook