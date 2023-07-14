MERRILLVILLE — Police issued an arrest warrant Monday for a Gary woman in connection with fraud at Members Source Credit Union.

Emily Fisher, 28, was charged with forgery, theft and two counts of fraud. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Officers said in reports that they received a complaint from James Falls, CEO of Members Source, about multiple attempts to pass fraudulent checks at the Griffith and Merrillville branches.

On April 12, Fisher deposited a $4,850 check from Ford Motor Co. and withdrew $4,500 30 minutes later. What concerned Falls and police, however, was the address and signature on the check.

In the probable-cause affidavit, officers said the same address and signature was used on a different check, deposited by Clifford Hill, and was determined to be fraudulent by Merrillville police detectives. In the same document, officers said they charged Hill for the fraud, but as of Thursday, no charges appeared to be filed.

Fisher remains at large as of Thursday. Her first court date has not been set.