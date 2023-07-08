MERRILLVILLE — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Gary man in connection with gunshots at a moving vehicle in the 4100 block of 21st Avenue in Gary.

Jonathan Taylor, 37, was charged Thursday with criminal recklessness and three counts of battery, an offense punishable up to 16 years in prison.

The gunshot victim said he received incoherent, drunk phone calls from Taylor on June 18, according to charging documents. The victim attempted to talk to Taylor in person but was unable to reach him.

When driving with his son later that night, the victim's son said they were approached by three men carrying rifles. Two of the men were unknown and one was recognized as Taylor.

Taylor reportedly began to make an "ugly grin" through the victim's window as he began to shoot at the vehicle. The victim and his son ducked, but a bullet grazed his right arm, as stated in police reports.

The two immediately drove to Methodist Hospital in the 600 block of Grant Street and called police. When officers arrived at the hospital, they reportedly saw a black Jeep Cherokee with shattered rear window and apparent bullet holes in the trunk and passenger door, as well as the windshield. The Jeep also had a flat tire.

At the crime scene, police said they found spent cartridge casings before securing the area.

Taylor remains at large as of Friday. His next court date has not been set.