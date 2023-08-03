PORTER — A 49-year-old Porter man out on bond in a prior violent crime case is back behind bars without the option of leaving jail following an armed and tense standoff with police earlier this week, according to Porter police.

The incident began Monday evening when a Porter officer attempted to make contact with a motorist driving a vehicle with a broken taillight and loud exhaust, the department said.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 200 block of Franklin Street and the driver, identified by police as Gary Bolcerek reportedly became irate and appeared to be reaching for a weapon.

Chesterton and Burns Harbor police arrived to help as a standoff began with Bolcerek, who was armed with a black pistol, Porter police said.

"Initial attempts to deescalate and speak with the male were made, but proved futile," police said. "Chesterton police deployed a less lethal 'bean bag' shotgun, which was ineffective at stopping Bolcerek's actions. A Taser was also deployed but proved ineffective as well."

"Bolcerek ultimately threw down his firearm and he was apprehended after a struggle with multiple officers," according to the report.

He was placed in custody and taken to a nearby medical facility to be cleared before going to jail.

"The pistol that was recovered was determined to be a BB gun that substantially resembled a real pistol," according to police.

Bolcerek faces felony counts of intimidation, battery to law enforcement and resisting law enforcement, police said.

He is being held without bond as a result of already being out on bond in a prior case allegedly a violent crime, according to police.

Records show he has open criminal cases on allegations including burglary with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness involving shooting into a building, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in injury, strangulation and pointing a firearm, and a fraud case.

