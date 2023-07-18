CROWN POINT — Using a confidential informant, police charged a Gary man for dealing cocaine.

Quinton Jones, 41, was charged with two counts of cocaine dealing, a level two felony, on Monday.

Police's confidential informant knew Jones as "Dinky," and the alias was confirmed to be used by Jones by High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas analyst, according to charging documents.

On March 9, 2022, the detective and the confidential informant met Jones in his black Pontiac at a gas station at 35th Ave. and Broadway in Gary. Jones allegedly sold 15.2 grams of cocaine to the informant.

Probable-cause affidavit said Jones sold 20.1 grams of cocaine at the second controlled purchase, which was on March 15, 2022 at the same location.

If sentenced, Jones may face up to 30 years in prison. As of Tuesday, Jones remains at large. His first court date has not been set.