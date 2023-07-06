MERRILLVILLE — Using a confidential informant, police caught a Gary woman dealing Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl.

LaSheanna Cooper, 27, was charged Wednesday with dealing narcotic drugs, neglect and the unlawful possession of cocaine, marijuana and a handgun. She also has a pending charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death from April 2022.

Policed utilized a confidential informant to execute three controlled-drug buys on May 2, 4 and 8 in the 1400 block of East 35th Place. During these purchases, officers received 21 blue pills containing fentanyl.

Originally, Cooper was said to sell Percocet pills, but when field-testing the drugs, they were positive for fentanyl.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a handgun, blue pills, identification cards, cocaine, marijuana and two digital scales in Cooper's residence, charging documents said. In total, 5.9 grams of fentanyl, 1.9 grams of cocaine and 373 grams of marijuana were collected from the search.

Police said in probable-cause affidavit that two small children were present during the drug purchases. Audio recording captured evidence of these children at the deals.

The children were again referenced in reports when Porter County Officer Ball arrested Cooper at a traffic stop because of an outstanding narcotics warrant.

Cooper was at large as of Thursday, but she has a July 18 court appearance scheduled in the 2022 neglect case.