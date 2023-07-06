MERRILLVILLE — Using a confidential informant, police caught a Gary woman dealing Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl.
LaSheanna Cooper, 27, was charged Wednesday with dealing narcotic drugs, neglect and the unlawful possession of cocaine, marijuana and a handgun. She also has a pending charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death from April 2022.
Policed utilized a confidential informant to execute three controlled-drug buys on May 2, 4 and 8 in the 1400 block of East 35th Place. During these purchases, officers received 21 blue pills containing fentanyl.
Originally, Cooper was said to sell Percocet pills, but when field-testing the drugs, they were positive for fentanyl.
People are also reading…
After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a handgun, blue pills, identification cards, cocaine, marijuana and two digital scales in Cooper's residence, charging documents said. In total, 5.9 grams of fentanyl, 1.9 grams of cocaine and 373 grams of marijuana were collected from the search.
Police said in probable-cause affidavit that two small children were present during the drug purchases. Audio recording captured evidence of these children at the deals.
The children were again referenced in reports when Porter County Officer Ball arrested Cooper at a traffic stop because of an outstanding narcotics warrant.
Cooper was at large as of Thursday, but she has a July 18 court appearance scheduled in the 2022 neglect case.
What you missed this week in notable Northwest Indiana crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Times.
Raju Rawal, 65, was charged March 21 with the murder of Winfield nurse Haley Losinski, 36.
Jurors deliberated for three hours and 45 minutes before they found Harold France, 66, guilty of rape.
Francisco DeHoyos Jr, 46, was charged on Thursday with several battery-related charges, court records stated.
The officers asked Robbins if she knew where her daughter was and she said she did not because she was asleep, the affidavit said.
Diane Schultz, 57, was charged on Friday with several fraud-related charges for stealing patients' prescription pain medications, according to court records.
Christopher Collins, 26, of DeKalb, was charged on Monday with murder and attempted murder, among other charges, according to court records.
Charging documents stated that Harold France, 66, of East Chicago, followed a 15-year-old girl while she was walking home, trapped her in an alley and raped her.
Joseph R. Eyer, 52, was charged in 2020 with three counts of child molestation, a single count of sexual misconduct and a single count of sexual battery, according to court records.