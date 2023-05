CROWN POINT — A Gary home nurse bruised and restrained a bedridden patient, who has the mental capacity of a young child, according to charging documents.

Jaqueline Jefferson, 44, was charged Friday with battery resulting in bodily injury to a disabled person and criminal confinement, court records stated.

Jefferson was a home nurse with Team Select Healthcare, formerly known as Together Homecare, but was terminated due to the purported incident, charges say.

Charging documents allege that on Feb. 18, the patient’s mother noticed bruising on her 45-year-old daughter, who cannot communicate, feed herself, walk or care for herself. The woman has been bedridden in her mother’s Hammond home for more than two decades.

Jefferson had been caring for the woman since December, and the woman’s mother told police that she hasn’t had problems with Jefferson until this incident, according to charging documents.

After noticing the bruises, the mother watched video footage from February 17 via a camera in her daughter’s bedroom and discovered that Jefferson was “extremely rough” with her daughter and slammed her head into the bed’s metal side rail, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The woman’s mother also told police that she went to check on her daughter that day and found the 45-year-old tied to the bed by her bedsheets, charging documents stated.

Jefferson told the patient’s mother that she restrained the woman to the bed because she was chewing and biting at her shirt, the probable cause affidavit stated.

Officers wrote in the probable cause affidavit that the woman did not appear aggressive or combative in the video footage.

Jefferson was suspended when her boss learned of the allegations from the patient’s mother, and Jefferson said “I can’t believe this, you really think I’d be that (expletive) stupid when there are cameras in the house,” according to the affidavit.

When Jefferson was terminated Feb. 20, she purportedly said, “I knew I shouldn’t have took this case, I just knew this case was bad news,” the affidavit stated.

Jefferson said to police on March 1 that she tied the woman up because the woman can be combative when she doesn’t take her anxiety medication, and that she never meant to hurt her, according to charging documents.

