MERRILLVILLE — A Gary man remained at large Monday after his 4-month-old was sent to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital for an apparent "non-accidental" femur fracture.
Nicholas Gildart, 27, was charged Friday with three counts of neglect in connection with the fracture, according to court records.
Police and Indiana Department of Child Services conducted an investigation after receiving a report Feb. 20 from St. Catherine Hospital emergency room staff, charging documents said. Hospital reports mentioned that the left femur fracture as well as other ailments were most likely caused by an abusive injury.
Gildart was watching his child in an apartment in the 3700 block of Deal Street in East Chicago while the infant's mother was at work, according to charging documents. Gildart reportedly told the mother that the baby was fussy from 11 p.m. to midnight, and she gave him Tylenol for his apparent eczema.
At 7 a.m., the mother took the boy to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago after noticing his swollen leg, police reports said. The child was then transferred to Comer for further medical assessment and treatment.
Gildart originally told police that he took the sleeping child out of the car seat, placed him in bed and fed him in his car seat at 11 p.m., according to the probable-cause affidavit. Police said he then changed his statement, stating that he never removed the child from the seat when he got home.
Charging documents said Gildart remembered that his son's leg "looked funny" but was unable to describe further.
