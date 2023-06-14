HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Gary man to prison Wednesday for illegally possessing a shotgun during a 2022 domestic dispute.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 92-month sentence on 33-year-old Michael Davis.

Davis pleaded guilty last month to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a 12-gauge Rock Island Armory VRBP-100 semi-automatic shotgun Feb. 22, 2022.

Davis gave up his constitutional right to make the government prove its case against him in return for a more lenient sentence than the 10 year maximum he might have faced if he had been found guilty during a jury trial.

Defense attorney Gregory Mitchell has argued Davis deserved a more lenient sentence because has grew up with little guidance and has had bipolar disorder, a mental illness that causes mood swings and impulsive behavior, since age 12.

A federal grand jury indicted Davis in March 2022 after Gary police arrested him following his girlfriend’s calls to 911 for police protection from Davis.

The two had one child together and the woman was pregnant with their second child at the time they were breaking up.

Officers had been at her home hours earlier when Davis attempted to kick open her front door. Davis left when confronted by police, but then returned and allegedly threatened to kill her and her unborn child.

Police were rushing back to the woman’s home in the 700 block of Delaware in Gary’s Emerson neighborhood when the victim, driving in her own car, flagged down officers and said Davis was following her.

Officers stopped Davis, searched his truck, and found the shotgun lying on the floor of the rear seat compartment.

Davis told police he had purchased the firearm only a week earlier off the street for $800 to protect his girlfriend.

Davis has prior convictions in Michigan for armed robbery, trespassing, lying, vandalism, and trespassing.

He moved to Indiana where he was convicted in 2018 of unlawful possession of a firearm. He had finished serving his prison term in 2021 and was on probation when arrested last year for the current offense.

His previous convictions made it illegally for him to own any firearm afterwards.