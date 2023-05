CROWN POINT — Two men face fentanyl dealing charges after Hammond police used a confidential informant to catch them in the act, according to charging documents.

Lee Gill, 33, of Merrillville and Joshua Glenn, 31, of Gary were charged Friday with dealing in a narcotic drug.

Charging documents allege that Gill facilitated the drug purchases and Glenn served as his so-called runner, meaning he’d deliver the drugs to buyers.

Hammond police conducted seven separate controlled drug purchases using a confidential informant over the course of January, February, March, April, June and July 2022, according a probable cause affidavit.

Charges show that, over the course of the investigation, the confidential informant consistently purchased blue pills engraved with an “M” on one side and a 30 on the other side. “These engravings are a match for Oxycodone on pills.com; however these pills were later tested” and came back with a positive result for Fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

Police collected a total of 29.5 grams of fentanyl from these purchases over the course of their investigation, charges stated.

During these controlled purchases, the confidential informant would call “Rico,” who was later identified as Gill, charges stated. Gill would then send Glenn to deliver the drugs, though there were three occasions wherein Gill personally delivered the drugs, according to the affidavit.

Gill allegedly facilitated or participated in all seven of the purchases while Glenn only participated in four, charges stated.

Police wrote in the affidavit that, during these deals, they observed their confidential informant get into a white hatchback. Officers later learned from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles that the white vehicle belonged to Glenn, according to the affidavit.

There were a couple instances wherein a tan van pulled up for the deal, which police later determined belonged to Gill, according to the affidavit.

Most of the drug purchases took place at the Hammond Walgreens, charging documents stated.

The confidential informant identified both Gill and Glenn in a six person photo line-up, according to charging documents.

Neither Gill nor Glenn have their first court appearance set, as they both remain wanted on arrest warrants as of Monday, according to court records.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Domynic Yerger Shanna Taylor Damon Wade Nicholas Sanchez John Smith Jr. George Stevens Aaron Rawls Ronald Robinson III Dakota Ruel Juan Salas Michael Murray Alex Marion III Crystal McLain Maria Hoyo Paris Hewlett Joseph Coleman Brandon Dubose Diana Enriquez Jessica Hermosillo Erich Boone Dwayne Smith Javante Toran Michael Williams Jr. Vandana Pagany Matthew Parker Daniel Rosario Obaid Shafiq Paul Newlin Pablito Madera II Anthony Manson Jr. Willie McGee Donna Jackson Jocelyn James Kamika Harrell Angel Bousono Jr. Kenyatta Branch Derrick Daniel Rodney Allen Jr. Cesar Torres Michael Toy Roman Martinez Lori Minyard Jeremy Lewis David Keck Samantha Hellems Darius Herron Michael Flores Nariana Williams Chad Shaw John Vann Ricardo Vela Justin Neely Trendarious Peterson Mosley Keandrea Robinson Bailey Llamas Anthony Hardesty-Berry Hope Horn James Lenoir-Williams Cristina Galka Armando Cartagena-Dhuperoyis Gregory Cormick Jr. Genito Balderas William Betts Benjamin Byers Michael Albanese Joshua Baker Roderick Atkins Mark Abel