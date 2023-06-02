CROWN POINT — A Gary man was nabbed with 205 grams of cocaine after the use of a confidential informant in the course of the investigation.

Demetrius Green, 41, was charged Friday with four counts of dealing in cocaine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and one count of possession of marijuana, according to court records.

Police reported they conducted three separate controlled purchases between April 1 and May 31, charging documents stated. The controlled purchases involved a confidential informant purchasing drugs while wearing video and audio recording devices.

On the three occasions, the confidential informant purchased about 15 grams of a rock-like substance found to contain cocaine, according to charging documents.

Throughout the drug deals, Green was identified driving a black Dodge Durango and a red Chevrolet Suburban, which was later tracked via GPS to two houses Green occupied, the probable cause affidavit stated.

In one of houses, in the 2000 block of Wright Street in Gary, police found multiple handguns, a shotgun and an assault rifle, according to charging documents. Police also found about 131 grams of cocaine at the house.

At the second house, in the 1700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, police said they found 29 grams of cocaine and another handgun.

Green was arrested Thursday and posted bond in the amount of $6,500. His next appearance has not yet been set.

