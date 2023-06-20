CROWN POINT – A Gary man faces a slew of charges in connection to the fatal shooting of an East Chicago man in March, according to court records.
Davion Dean, 27, was charged on Thursday with two counts of murder, and three counts of attempted robbery, court records stated.
Charging documents said on March 30, Dean organized the drug robbery of 24-year-old Jordan Miller, which subsequently led to Miller’s shooting death.
Miller died from six gunshot wounds to the torso, and his death was determined a homicide by the coroner’s office, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Brandon McFadden, 22, of Gary was charged in connection to Miller’s death on
April 5. Officers wrote in the affidavit that on March 30, Miller and another man went to a two-flat apartment on the 400 block of Delaware Street to sell them drugs.
Miller entered the house and quickly turned to leave, charging documents stated. When Miller turned to leave, McFadden purportedly shot him. A witness told police that McFadden continued to shoot Miller when he was down, charges stated.
The witness told officers that Dean repeatedly called Miller on the day of his death to inquire about purchasing marijuana and mushrooms. He added that he believed Dean set Miller up, because Dean called repeatedly, and “the agreed product was more than they usually dealt,” the probable cause affidavit stated.
Police arrested Dean on March 31 for driving without a license, and when officers spoke to him about Miller’s murder they wrote in the affidavit that he was “misleading as to his involvement and attempt(ed) to continually distance himself from the incident.”
Dean told police that he was supposed to meet up with Miller, who he referred to as “Maintain,” to buy drugs on March 30, but his phone died so he didn’t leave his house.
Dean also told officers that he did not set anyone up and he “did not see (expletive),” charges stated. He then gave police a description of McFadden and called him a “shooter.” He also said that he would not put it past McFadden to kill somebody, according to charging documents.
“After McFadden was initially charged, Detectives were able to access text messages and location data from Davion Dean and Brandon McFadden's cell phones, which indicated a planned robbery of Jordan Miller,” the Lake County Prosecutor’s office said in a news statement.
The probable cause affidavit indicated that Dean and McFadden’s phones were both on the 400 block of Delaware Street on the day of Miller’s death.
Officers also obtained texts from Dean to McFadden and in one text Dean appeared to tell McFadden that he was willing to shoot or rob Miller for drugs, the affidavit stated.
Dean’s first court appearance is not yet set, according to court records. McFadden’s next appearance is set for July 25 in Judge Natalie Bokota’s courtroom, records stated.
