HAMMOND — A Gary man’s fractured love life and love of guns have put him in jeopardy of going to prison again.

Michael Davis pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to a weapon’s violation arising from his arrest last year during a domestic dispute.

Judge Philip Simon accepted Davis' guilty plea to knowingly owning a 12-gauge Rock Island Armory VRBP-100 semi-automatic shotgun in spite of federal law banning gun ownership to previously convicted felons, like Davis.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Wolff is arguing in court papers that Davis deserves to receive a 10-year prison term for this latest in a long line of crimes Davis has committed in the last decade and a half.

Defense attorney Gregory Mitchell argues Davis deserves a more lenient sentence of seven years because has grew up with little guidance and has had bipolar disorder, a mental illness that causes mood swings and impulsive behavior, since age 12.

The government alleges a Gary woman called 911 in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, 2022, asking for police protection from Davis, her boyfriend.

The two had one child together and the woman was pregnant with their second child at the time they were breaking up.

Officers had been at her home only several hours earlier when Davis attempted to kick open her front door. Davis left when confronted by police, but then returned and allegedly threatened to kill her and her unborn child.

Police were rushing back to the woman’s home in the 700 block of Delaware in Gary’s Emerson neighborhood when the victim, driving in her own car, flagged down officers and said Davis was following her.

Officers stopped Davis, searched his truck, and found the shotgun lying on the floor of the rear seat compartment.

Davis told police he had purchased the firearm only a week earlier off the street for $800 to protect his girlfriend.

Davis has prior convictions in Michigan for armed robbery, trespassing, lying, vandalism and trespassing.

He moved to Indiana where he was convicted in 2018 of unlawful possession of a firearm. He had finished serving his prison term in 2021 and was on probation when arrested last year for the current offense.

Davis’ defense attorney argues the current offense was the result of a frustrating dispute between him and his girlfriend over returning each other’s property.

Judge Simon is set to sentence Davis June 14.

