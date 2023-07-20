K-9 Falco Gary police K-9 Falco was shot and killed Thursday in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood while helping his handler, Officer Angel Lozano, apprehend…

CROWN POINT — A 29-year-old man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Gary police K-9 last Thursday, according to court documents filed Friday.

Spencer Patterson, of Gary, was charged with attempted murder, striking a law enforcement animal, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement. Patterson was running from Gary police Officer Angel Lozano and his partner K-9 Falco when the dog chased him into the back of a residence on the 1000 block of East 35th Court, court documents allege. He told police Falco bit him, so he pinned Falco to the ground and shot him.

Lozano initially approached Patterson around 1:30 p.m. after receiving information from the city's license plate reader system that Patterson's vehicle was in the area and he had multiple warrants out for his arrest. When Lozano identified Patterson, he tried to handcuff him, but Patterson fled, court documents allege.

During the chase, Patterson jumped over a fence into a backyard and Falco followed. Lozano ran along side the fence to find an entrance to the yard when he heard shots go off. Upon finding an entrance, he saw his K-9 partner down and continued to search for Patterson. When he found Patterson hiding in a bush behind the residence, Patterson allegedly fired shots at him and Lozano fired back, according to court documents. Neither man was injured and multiple officers arrived to help Lozano take Patterson into custody.

Detectives found a wallet and a shell casing near Falco's body. Falco died from "at least one" gunshot wound, according to charging documents.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation. Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said K-9 officers are a "critical asset" to law enforcement on a professional and personal level.

"K-9s form strong bonds with their handlers and, particularly in this case, Falco may well have saved the life of his human partner," Martinez said.

Falco was an eight-year veteran of the department, Chief Anthony Titus said at a news conference Thursday. During his time with Gary police, he helped seize numerous guns and drugs off the street, helped find several missing children and endangered adults, and assisted federal agencies in the area.

"This department and the citizens of Gary lost a true hero today," Titus said.

Deputy Mayor Trent McCain extended condolences on behalf of the mayor's office, calling Falco an "invaluable asset" to the Police Department.

"We mourn the passing of a true hero who gave his life in the line of duty, serving and protecting our city with unwavering loyalty and dedication," he said.

Patterson is in custody at the Lake County Jail, according to online court records. His bond was set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash. His attorney filed a motion for a bond reduction, which is set to go before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez July 27.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week