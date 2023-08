CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office identified three men who died over the weekend in separate instances in Gary, according to information released Tuesday.

The coroner's office was dispatched Thursday night to the 500 block of West Fifth Avenue to investigate the death of a man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Devon Hollman, 44, of Gary, died by homicide, the coroner's office said. Gary police did not immediately respond to a request for information. The Lake County Prosecutor's Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.

The body of Matthew Potocki, 32, of Hebron, was pulled from a body of water Friday morning in a forest preserve on the 700 block of Lee Street in Gary. Gary police, the Lake County Prosecutor's Metro Homicide Unit and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating. The coroner's office has not yet determined a cause and manner of death.

Moses Cantu, 25, of Gary, was identified as the decedent after an incident at Trendsetter's Bar & Grill on the 4400 block of Cleveland Street, the coroner's office said. Police were dispatched Sunday around 2:30 a.m. in response to a disturbance, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The altercation purportedly turned physical and eventually spilled outside, at which point an unknown individual fired multiple shots that struck the 25-year-old, who later succumbed to his injuries, according to the emailed statement from Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The coroner's office did not identify Cantu's cause and manner of death. The investigation remains underway.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Brittany Williams Julian Williams Anthony Terry Benjamin Terry Andrew Wilcox Nolan Sizemore Penny Skertich Daniel Stanford Nicholas Sadzak Elijah Price Joshua Roberts Mary Mazalan Alexander Padgitt John Prenderville Terry Kilburn Jr. Kevin Kizer James Hill Chasity Hunter Clark Johnson Luis Flores Jr. Jeremiah Green Jacques Hargrove Shawn Dalton Angela Cabello Ashley Creason Sean Cunningham Matthew Anderson Isaac Alexander Demond Watt Rudy Vela Ashley Scheidt-King Elijah Sanchez Edward Irons IV Russell Leonard Jaime Rendina Jimmy Hagan Jr. Delilah Hill Daniel Fischer Zeljko Dokic Jamie Donahue Antonio Cervantes Mario Ayala Brittni Campbell Iren Walker Cory Yzaguirre Tywon Smith Antonio Temores Andre Vena Jr. James Schwei Christopher Russell Christin Quiroz Jose Rodriguez Jr. Joey Rollins Ronia Poindexter II Sergio Nunez Tashaye Parker Heather Novreske Beau Mihalek Anthony Mysliwiec Crystal Martinez Renee Hicks Johnny Johnson Racan Mahammad Detrell Grant III Jamari Gray Tanya Driver Selena Cortazar Nikola Djenadic Salvador Alvez III Amanda Bianconi Lorenzo Tecaxco Dayquon Thompson Brittany Wald Paul Winters Eva Santiago Lori Stasinski Arian Stokes Elston Pickford Hannah Richardson Victor Mireles Eric Patrick Corey McFarland Carlos Herrera Ishmael Hunter Benjamin Johnson India Lollis Tomas Hernandez-Orzuna Carlos Gipson Kevin Henderson Consuella Folger Luis Frutos William Galloway Jr. Justin Gaskey Isaiah Escutia Justin Eder William Cheers Alberto Cruz Michael Daoust Lamonte Dixon Terrance Brook Jr. Robert Barwicki Terence Anthony Merit Goings Corey Gray Tumire Dixon Jr. Charles Finnell III James Gallagher Jr. Indira Diaz Perez Jason Dahlstrom William Williams Jonathan Peoples Anthony Talavera Cesar Villicana Marvin Jones Philip Koscielski Brian Moore Jovanny Orduna Jimmy Johnson Luis Duran Contreras Mandy Galvan Harold Cunningham Ryan Bobos Christian Augustine