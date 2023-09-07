GARY — A 37-year-old man told police he was shot early Tuesday evening after confronting an unknown man about a bicycle he had that appeared to belong to the victim's son, Gary police said.
Police said they were called out shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville for report of a Gary man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said they recovered a black handgun from the center console of the accused's vehicle, which contained a magazine with an unknown number of rounds.
The man said he was at a gas station in the 4700 block of Broadway when he confronted the other man about the bike, police said.
"The unknown man pulled a handgun and shot him," according to police. "The unknown man then fled on foot. The victim was taken to the hospital by a friend."
The shooting is being investigated by Detective William Clouse and anyone with information is encouraged to call 219-881-1209.
