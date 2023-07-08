GARY — A shooting at the Up Top Lounge left a 37-year-old man dead and three people hospitalized Saturday.

Gary officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to the bar, 939 E. 21st Ave., in the Pulaski neighborhood where they found one man dead from a gunshot wound and two men and one woman injured.

The condition of the victims is not available, Cmdr. Samuel Roberts said. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

Police believe shots were fired inside and outside the business, Roberts said.

This case is being investigated by Detectives Daryl Gordon and James Nielsen. Anyone with information can contact them at 219-881-1210.

