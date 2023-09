GARY — Gary police are investigating two shootings, including one that left a man dead, the department reported.

Officers responding to a report of a gun fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday said they found a 31-year-old Gary man dead in an alley in the 500 block of Matthews Street behind the Brunswick Cleaners on city's west side.

SWAT called in, nabs man threatening to kill mother of 4, Region police say "After notifying a supervisor and observing a person pacing back and forth through a window, the officers decided to notify SWAT."

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Team is investigating the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 219-755-3855.

Police say a 22-year-old Gary man was shot the same day inside his brother’s home in the 1300 block of Marshall Street.

"The victim told the officers that a subject wearing a ski mask forced their way into the home and shot him," police said. "The victim states he was taken to the hospital by his cousin."

Police reportedly found marijuana at the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 219-881-1210.

