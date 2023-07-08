GARY — Police are investigating a 30-year-old man's report of a stabbing early Saturday.
The victim could not provide information on what happened, Cmdr. Sam Roberts said. No location or other information is available.
The man was treated at Methodist Hospital, Roberts said. His condition is unknown.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact Detective Olivia Vasquez at 219-881-1210.
