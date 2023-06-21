CROWN POINT — A Griffith man faces multiple drunk-driving related charges after he crashed his motorcycle into a cinderblock barricade on a residential street, according to court records.

Brandon Pintler, 35, was charged on Tuesday with three counts of operating while intoxicated. The first count was charged as a level six felony and the other two counts were charged as misdemeanors, court records stated.

Charging documents describe how around midnight on Monday, Pintler allegedly drunkenly drove his Harley Davidson into a cinderblock barricade near a home on the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Indiana Street in Griffith.

A witness told police that Pintler asked her if he could pay her so she wouldn’t call 911 after the crash, according to the probable cause affidavit. Pintler also purportedly told the witness “I couldn’t have wrecked with better people,” and then asked to have breakfast with her.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they wrote in the affidavit that they observed a tire mark on the road leading up to the barricade and fresh scrape marks on the cinder blocks that comprised the barricade.

Pintler denied being involved in any crash when officers asked him about it and he said he was simply talking to the woman, the affidavit stated. Police said Pintler smelled of alcohol and his eyes appeared watery and bloodshot.

Pintler refused any of the officer’s field sobriety tests, but eventually did consent to a portable breath test, charging documents stated. Pintler’s blood alcohol content came back as .227, more than double the legal limit, charges stated.

After police transported Pintler to the Lake County Jail, he reportedly refused to exit the patrol vehicle. Once Pintler got out of the car, he laid on the ground and refused to stand up, officers wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Police were eventually able to get Pintler into booking at the jail, but when he was inside Pintler was combative with jail staff and threatened suicide, according to charging documents.

Pintler’s first court appearance has not yet been set, according to court records.