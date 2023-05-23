When Hammond police were notified this year that a man wanted for a shooting in Minnesota was believed to be hanging out in the city, they used their Blue Net license plate recognition system to find his vehicle and take him into custody.

Porter County police used the same type of technology this month to help track down a 62-year-old Valparaiso man, who reportedly drove into fences outside the local animal shelter and then fled without reporting the damage.

It turns out that the small cameras, which are probably not even noticed by most motorists, are becoming pretty plentiful around the Region, keeping quiet watch and tipping off local police to vehicles sought in connection with various offenses.

"The experience with the Flock (Safety) cameras has been very positive," Michigan City police Lt. Steve Westphal said of the 30 cameras positioned around the city as part of an effort that kicked off in late January.

The cameras were a big help in March when numerous gunshots were reported in the area of Hayes Avenue, resulting in damage to a house and to a vehicle parked at a day care center, he said.

"We were able to utilize the Flock system to develop a suspect vehicle," he said. "As a result, two arrests have been made and at least one more is expected to be made."

The system has also proved useful in other offenses, such as auto theft and leaving the scene of a crash, and in warrant arrests.

Not for traffic citations

Portage has had Flock license plate recognition cameras monitoring six intersections in the city since May 2022.

"Our experience using license plate reader technology has been extremely positive," police Lt. Rob Maynard said. "To date, our officers have documented approximately 200 incidents where using the license plate reader technology has resulted in the immediate apprehension of criminal suspects by our patrol division or the identification of suspects/suspect vehicles by our detective bureau using historical LPR data."

An initial concern by residents that the system would be used to issue traffic citations has dissipated as a result of education and the lack of that type of use, Maynard said.

Merrillville police have also been impressed by the six fixed cameras in place in the city and two used by patrol vehicles since early 2021.

License plate recognition systems "have aided law enforcement in locating missing persons, recovering stolen vehicles, generating leads for violent-crime investigations and apprehending fugitives," Chief Konstantinos Nuses said.

What about concerns of a Big Brother type of overreach by police?

"People might be shocked to know just how much data they inadvertently give up every day," Nuses said. "Think about the apps you have on your phone, the Wi-Fi networks you connect to and the websites you visit. All of those things contribute to a loss of personal privacy."

The LPRs are used for law enforcement only and the information is not shared or sold for other purposes, he said.

"It's also important to understand, these cameras have no way of identifying the driver or occupants of the vehicle they capture."

Tremendous asset to police

For Hobart Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski, "a common misconception is that LPR cameras are used to issue tickets. This is false in Hobart and against Indiana state law."

Indiana lawmakers did just pass a bill allowing a pilot program for state police to use automated traffic enforcement in construction zones, but that has no impact on local use of the LPR cameras, he said.

Hobart has 19 cameras in place around the city, with two more on the way, Ciszewski said.

There have been eight license plate reading cameras in unincorporated areas of LaPorte County since December 2021, Capt. Derek J. Allen said.

"The cameras have been a tremendous asset to the sheriff’s office," he said. "The cameras have assisted nearly every division of the sheriff’s office."

He said the cameras are used to combat crime "and not at all designed to harass or intimidate the general motoring public."

Maynard said officers may not conduct license plate searches without reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.

"Each search must be proceeded by an officer entering the reason for the search, and their search histories are audited. To go a step further, anytime an officer receives a 'hit' from the LPR system the officer must develop independent probable cause prior to stopping a vehicle and may not depend solely on the 'hit' for taking any enforcement actions."

Valparaiso started using license plate readers about a month ago but has already had a great deal success with investigations, Capt. Joe Hall said.

"We have learned a great deal of valuable information that has led to crimes being solved and those responsible being identified," he said. "It has further been useful in traffic enforcement, identifying drivers who are suspended or have active arrest warrants."

When asked about potential for police overreach, Hall compared the system to video surveillance provided by businesses and residents as part of investigations.

"They are further only one part or tool that police use in identifying suspects," he said. "The footage and information are merely a piece of the puzzle, and a great deal of investigation is completed outside of this type of resource alone."

Audits target misuse

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said his department successfully uses the license plate system around the central part of the state to help identify suspects in violent crimes that occur on the interstate.

"The Indiana State Police has developed a thorough policy regulating the use of license plate readers," he said. "Any searches done into the system are required to have documentation of the reasons and are frequently audited for misuse."

The Porter County Sheriff's Department has been using the technology since last summer, with 90 cameras around the unincorporated areas.

"It's been overwhelmingly positive," Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said. "The cameras have assisted us in countless investigations and in locating stolen vehicles, hit-and-run suspects, missing subjects, wanted subjects, and aided us in getting unlicensed drivers off the roads."

He said the information gathered is the same officers have available to them observing vehicles in person. The data are stored for 30 days.

Westphal said Michigan City police believe transparency is key in dispelling false information about the use of license plate reading systems.

The systems do not collect information or photos of anyone inside a vehicle: "Once the motor vehicle passes the camera lens, there is no way to follow or track the vehicle," he said.

Vehicle images are shared with federal, state and local law enforcement databases, which triggers alerts if they are associated with wanted individuals.

"The Flock system will perform in the same manner for other vehicle matches, such as an Amber Alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or a Silver Alert," he said.

Questioning the use of the systems is an important way for the public to educate itself and dispel concerns, Westphal said.

"It is only through learning the facts that concerns about entrapment, privacy violations and Big Brother can be put to rest," he said.

