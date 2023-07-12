GARY — Four people were arrested following a report of shots fired early Tuesday evening at the shuttered Emerson High School at 600 Carolina St., Gary police reported.
Officers were called to the site around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The four individuals were located and arrested without incident, police said. An initial report lists trespassing as among the alleged offenses.
PORTAGE — When a maintenance worker at a local apartment complex received no response after knocking on the door of one of the units late Mond…
A police spokesman was not immediately available Wednesday morning to provide more details.
Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Frank Lopez
Rashawn McClary
Jaden Melton
David Nava
Kelly Lee
Oscar Lerma
Derris Leblanc
Jose Hurtado
Sharee Johnston
Terrence Jones
Jaiden Guyton
Heather Hillis
Andraleen Draper
Marcell Ellison
Francisco Dehoyos Jr.
Tommy Childers
Deja Burrell
Melvin Carr Sr.
Eugene Brame
Victor Becerra Jr.
Jose Romero-Avalos
Victor Macedo
David McWilliams
Sonia Beeler
Alvaro Lopez-Serratos
Eva Thomas
Richard Wilbourn
Derek Zanfei
Tracy Sizemore
Javonte Roberson
Yuron Robinson
Ashlee Price
Aarion Mosley
David Nagel
David Lapotka
Brian Mejia
Baldemar Montemayor
Karla Jenkins
Samantha Kane
Dionte Dortch
Lee Derkacy
Barron Arnold
Kyle Bentley
Mercedes Cruz
Ashley Sumpter
Tonya Wallace
John Santana
Timothy Moore Sr.
Terrence Petty
Ricardo Pina Jr.
Victoria Reed
Shauntavia Meeks
Deja Ta Johnson
Timothy Lujano
Chamier Bowman
Cameron Dotson
Anguel Anaya
Demetrius Thomas
Sean Rogers
Luis Rodriguez
Alejandro Rios Sr.
Gilberto Noriega Jr.
Shianah Rainey
Gregory Hunter
Darrell Jackson
Crisantema Navarro
Kane Hughes
Daniel Dillman
Michael Blaize III
Anthony Cilek
Brian Birchall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!