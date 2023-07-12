GARY — Four people were arrested following a report of shots fired early Tuesday evening at the shuttered Emerson High School at 600 Carolina St., Gary police reported.

Officers were called to the site around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The four individuals were located and arrested without incident, police said. An initial report lists trespassing as among the alleged offenses.

A police spokesman was not immediately available Wednesday morning to provide more details.

