GARY — A 32-year-old Gary man is in custody after a 5-year-old boy reportedly got ahold of his handgun and suffered a fatal gunshot wound, Gary Police Cmdr. Samuel Roberts said.

The man said he arrived at a home in the 2400 block of Fillmore Street early Wednesday after a night out, police said.

The man reportedly who told officers, "that he was given permission from adults who reside at the residence to visit the home and check on a 17 -year-old female Chicago resident and the child while the adults were away."

"Entering the home and believing he was alone, he placed his handgun down and fell asleep," according to Roberts. "He then told the police he was awakened by a loud noise and saw that the child was shot, and that he believes the child had accidentally shot himself."

The man drove the Chicago boy to a hospital seeking help and yet the child died as a result of his injuries.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 219-755-3855.

