PORTAGE — Police say a 27-year-old Gary man made matters much worse for himself over the weekend when after being fired from the local Menards store, he threated to return and "shoot this place up."

A security guard reportedly told police that as he was escorting Nicholas Pruitt out of the store early Saturday afternoon, Pruitt began to yell and curse loudly.

"I'm going to come back and shoot this place up straight fire," Pruitt allegedly said. "I'm going to shoot (fellow employee) point blank, I got warrants I don't care."

When police arrived at the store at 6220 U.S. 6, they found Pruitt sitting in a vehicle and said he was argumentative with an officer.

"Mr. Pruitt provided conflicting information as to his employment status, and denied saying any verbal threats to other employees," according to the arrest report.

Pruitt was taken to the Porter County Jail and has been charged with a felony count of intimidation, records show.

He was also picked up on a Lake County warrant stemming from a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction within ten years, police said.

