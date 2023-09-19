GARY — Gary police say no charges will be filed against the parents of a 4-year-old boy who was wounded Sept. 12 after finding and shooting a gun he found in his mother's purse.

Police gave no further details about the decision, but it follows mixed responses by Region officials over the past two years to the at-least six cases of young children getting ahold of guns and accidently shooting themselves.

In this most recent case, the boy's father said he was watching television in a bedroom in their apartment in the 1900 block of Burr Street in Gary on Sept. 12 when he heard the weapon go off, according to Gary police Cmdr. Samuel Roberts.

The father discovered the boy had gotten ahold of the purse and gun while his mother was in the shower, police said.

Just two weeks earlier, 5-year-old Edan Oliver Johnson fatally shot himself with an unsecured firearm he found in a home in the 2400 block of Fillmore Street in Gary, officials said.

A 32-year-old Gary man, who was owner of the gun and had left it out while sleeping, was taken into custody, police said.

Portage resident Abigail Rodriguez was sentenced in May to three years behind bars, with all but time-served suspended and to be spent on formal probation, after pleading guilty a month earlier to a reduced criminal count of neglect of a dependent after her 2-year-old daughter got ahold of a 9 mm handgun on Feb. 7 in Rodriguez's bedroom and fatally shot herself, records show.

Rodriguez reportedly told officials she forgot to bring the gun from her nightstand to the kitchen as she typically does during the day, and knew the gun had a live round of ammunition in the chamber and did not have a safety switch.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann announced in August 2022 that he would not be pursuing criminal charges in the July 17, 2022 case of a 2-year-old Kouts boy who died after getting ahold of a gun and shooting himself.

The boy, identified as Wyatt Luczak, was pronounced dead July 19, 2022 after being rushed to the University of Chicago Medicine hospital, officials said at the time.

Prosecutors in Lake County are still reviewing the potential for charges following the Aug. 17, 2022 case of 8-year-old Hunter Hanyzewski getting ahold of a gun and accidently killing himself at his Lakes of the Four Seasons home, office spokeswoman Myrna Maldonado said Tuesday morning.

"The child was home alone when he gained access to a handgun and fatally shot himself," the Lake County Sheriff's Department said at the time.

A Jan. 22 trial is scheduled for Portage resident John Mourani, who is charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury after his 2-year-old boy shot and injured himself Oct. 7, 2021, with a Micro Draco 7.62x39mm rifle he had found under Mourani's bed, police said at the time.

Police found what appeared to be an entry point inside the boy's right calf and a large exit wound on the outer right calf/lower leg, according to the incident report. The boy was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, then to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Gary police encourage the public to secure all firearms in a safe or with gun locks.

More information and help is available at Project Child Safe.

