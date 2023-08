PORTAGE — A 69-year-old Portage man, who said he grabbed a handgun during a family dispute because "he did not want things to go any further and get physical," fired the weapon multiple times, resulting in a bullet entering a shared wall with another resident, Portage police said.

Marion Eaton was arrested and faces felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness, and misdemeanor pointing a weapon, police said.

Eaton reportedly told police he grabbed the 9mm handgun from a nightstand drawer when the family member began pulling on his clothing during an argument. He said the family member did not strike him during this incident, but had in the past.

Eaton said he pointed the gun toward the ceiling in the kitchen and shot it once, police said. He then walked outside and twice fired the gun into the air.

While a neighbor reported seeing Eaton point the gun at the family member, he denied doing so, according to police.

"(The witness) stated (the family member) kept telling Nelson, 'don't shoot me, don't shoot me,' " police said.

The witness did not report seeing the family member in question hitting or otherwise attacking Eaton.

Police said they were unable to get clear statements from involved family members.

The bullet fired inside the house was found to have entered a wall shared with another resident, police said. The neighbor, who was home at the time and heard the disturbance, did not find any damage to her unit.

