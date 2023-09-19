GARY — A Gary woman told police she was shot while walking along 15th Avenue.
Gary police said they were called out around 8:21 p.m. Friday to the local Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus where the 22-year-old woman said she had been shot after hearing gunfire.
"The young lady told the police that she ran to a friend's home and that friend took her to the hospital," police said. "She would not give the officers any other information."
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.
