HAMMOND — A 42-year-old man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced Wednesday.

Johnny Wilbourn, of Hammond, sold cocaine on three separate occasions throughout August and September 2020, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.

During a search of Wilbourn’s home, law enforcement found fentanyl, a cutting agent and a digital scale, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Wilbourn was sentenced to three years of supervised release after he serves his sentence. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the Hammond Police Department and the DEA’s North Central Laboratory in Chicago. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Toth.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Ronald Wright Jr. Tansey Webbs Justin Roman James Schwei Kennedie Smith Lahenry Smith III Darnell Patton Margaret Killmer Ricky Deering Ramiro Escamilla Anthony Bird Camielle Smith Tyler Smith Guillermo Miranda Robert Musall Lamar Lewis Joshua Hammonds Jelani Hanson Anthony Hill Juan Barbosa Gomez Haley Bournazos Luis Cervantes Raul Ferrer Jr. Chryshana Steele Alejandro Villanueva Joel Zapata Darron Ross Aaron Seidel Amanda Robertson Krystal Randall Nicholas Rivera Mitchell Pritchard William Pulliam Jr. Llewellyn Peed Adam Malchow Khyle McCamury Nicholas Laskarin Alonzo Jones Michael Kirn Geoffrey Harris Philip Hupke Janice Fitzgerald Johnnie Green Trevon Harper Adrian Edmond Savalley Evans Lauren Cummins Terrence Casarez Brian Coram Vincent Arias Timothy Bankston Jr. Tremell Brown Tyeira Walker Antonio Washington Jr. Cory Yzaguirre Porschie Lee Robert Kirk Jimmie Lee Kimberly Kaufman Melissa Ingraham-Pickens Derrick Flint Jeramy Frederick Michael Graham Anthony Fekete David Duarte Jr. Jeffrey Easton Miranda Bynum