HAMMOND — The 37 gas stations in Hammond will have to close from midnight to 5 a.m. daily starting Nov. 1, after the Hammond Common Council voted Monday to approve an ordinance regulating gas station hours.

The vote was 7 to 2, with council members Mark Kalwinski and Barry Tyler Jr. voting against it.

Councilwoman Katrina Alexander initially made a motion to hold an additional public hearing at a later date. Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said that was just a delaying tactic.

“How many more people have to get shot before we do something about this?” McDermott said.

Alexander later said she had asked for a public hearing so the public could better understand the ordinance.

The legislation was read in full and provided additional details, including the factors the Board of Public Works and Safety would consider when providing an exemption from the mandatory closure for a station. These factors include the number of incidents the location has had in the last five years, whether the gas station is part of the Hammond Police Department's Fusus Program and if the station has a security presence.

The ordinance also lays out penalties for gas stations violating the ordinance, which would be a separate citation each day it is in violation of the rule.

Resident George Stoya criticized the council's move to provide just one oral reading of the amended ordinance before the vote for final passage.

Jim Witham, who operates Witham Sales and Services and previously owned four gas stations in Hammond, told the council that independent gas stations were willing to voluntarily close overnight for one year, but the city would have to scrap the additional regulations, and implement the mandatory overnight closure citywide with no exceptions.

Another gas station owner said the council wanted to "pick and choose" which gas station can stay open overnight.

Police Chief Andy Short and former chief Fred Behrens spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying the issues at the gas stations were taking police resources away from the rest of the city.

McDermott told the council members it was their job to make tough decision for the safety of residents, and ensured them if they were sued over the legislation, they would win, citing places like the Village of Oak Park, Illinois. It was sued by gas station owners over its ordinance limiting overnight gas station hours last year, however the lawsuit was dismissed.

The ordinance was first introduced by McDermott in early July. The legislation was drafted weeks after a 33-year-old man from Chicago was killed at the Luke gas station at 5105 State Line Ave.

More recently, at man was carjacked at gunpoint at the same Luke gas station on Sunday, while the Mobil gas station at 1440 Indianapolis Boulevard was robbed on Friday night.

