CROWN POINT — A 29-year-old Hammond man was taken into custody after firing a gun into the ground during a dispute with a women he knows, Crown Point police said.
Officers were called out around 2 a.m. Monday to the 400 block of Morningside Drive in response to reports of shots fired, the department said.
They found a man and woman exiting a yard in the area, and the pair told officers they were just out walking and talking enjoying the nice night, police said.
Police said they determined that the man, identified as Isaac Dutton, had been drinking alcohol.
"The female subject advised while speaking with Dutton, they began arguing about their relationship," police said. "Dutton became angry and forcibly removed a gun from the female subject's holster and shot several rounds into the ground."
"The female subject told police she was scared for her life and was trying to calm Dutton down while walking back to the car."
Dutton was taken into custody without incident and taken to Lake County Jail where faces a felony count of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
April Wright
Age: 34 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304645 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Fallon Stone
Age: 37 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2304663 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Munster Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kecelyn Sydner
Age: 26 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2304632 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Hilario Torres Jr.
Age: 48 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304638 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Shawn Washington
Age: 43 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304654 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OPERATING A VEHICLE AFTER DRIVING PRIVILEGES ARE SUSPENDED
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Steven Petrisko
Age: 61 Residence: Goodland, IN Booking Number(s): 2304651 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Dyer Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Roosevelt Pickett Jr.
Age: 45 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304649 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Andre Patterson
Age: 59 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2304634 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - $750 TO $50,000;
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Kenneth Mack Jr.
Age: 44 Residence: Grant Park, IL Booking Number(s): 2304633 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SIMPLE - W/PRIOR CONVICTION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Rachel McKinney
Age: 38 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2304642 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SIMPLE - W/PRIOR CONVICTION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Patrick Noonan
Age: 41 Residence: Winfield, IN Booking Number(s): 2304655 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Winfield Police Deparatment Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Bradley Kelly
Age: 38 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2304650 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Jason Howard
Age: 31 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304660 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Tena Johnson
Age: 43 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2304629 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FRAUD - INSTITUTION - BANK/FINANCIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Leslie Hawkins
Age: 35 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304625 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCS Offense Description: CONFINEMENT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Chanel Copeland
Age: 27 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2304628 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/MODERATE BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tameera Dillon
Age: 22 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304627 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Elvee Evans III
Age: 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304641 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Totianna Gaston
Age: 23 Residence: Ford Heights, IL Booking Number(s): 2304630 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FRAUD - FORGERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Olivia Blakeley
Age: 29 Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number(s): 2304636 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: INTIMIDATION - STALKING VIOLATIONS
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Steven Bogner
Age: 40 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2304648 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Kristina Bohn
Age: 39 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2304635 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FRAUD - FORGERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tammy Berry
Age: 64 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2304626 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION - TRAFFICKING WITH AN INMATE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Christopher Arroyo
Age: 23 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304661 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SIMPLE - < $750; CONFINEMENT; RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC SAFETY; MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Melvin Pumphrey III
Age: 48 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304623 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Dakota Robinson
Age: 20 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2304631 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/DEADLY WEAPON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael Sullivan
Age: 43 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2304684 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: New Chicago Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Shauntwain Johnson
Age: 46 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number(s): 2304681 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Munster Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Karley Jensen
Age: 28 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number(s): 2304683 Arrest Date: May 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schneider Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - HANDGUN - W/NO PERMIT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Cali Huerta
Age: 20 Residence: Oak Forest, IL Booking Number(s): 2304680 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Cindy Irons
Age: 40 Residence: St. Petersburg, FL Booking Number(s): 2304677 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: RIVERBOAT GAMBLING- CASINO GAMBLING VIOLATIONS
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jack Hampton
Age: 43 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304671 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCC Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
John Huber
Age: 41 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2304678 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: CONFINEMENT - KIDNAPPING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Chauncey Hackett Jr.
Age: 32 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2304673 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCC Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Antwon Butler
Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304670 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Aundra Butler
Age: 38 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304672 Arrest Date: May 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCC Offense Description: Domestic Battery
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
