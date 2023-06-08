CROWN POINT — A 29-year-old Hammond man was taken into custody after firing a gun into the ground during a dispute with a women he knows, Crown Point police said.

Officers were called out around 2 a.m. Monday to the 400 block of Morningside Drive in response to reports of shots fired, the department said.

They found a man and woman exiting a yard in the area, and the pair told officers they were just out walking and talking enjoying the nice night, police said.

Police said they determined that the man, identified as Isaac Dutton, had been drinking alcohol.

"The female subject advised while speaking with Dutton, they began arguing about their relationship," police said. "Dutton became angry and forcibly removed a gun from the female subject's holster and shot several rounds into the ground."

"The female subject told police she was scared for her life and was trying to calm Dutton down while walking back to the car."

Dutton was taken into custody without incident and taken to Lake County Jail where faces a felony count of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

