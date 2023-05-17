CROWN POINT — ­A Hammond man faces a slew of domestic battery charges for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend on Thursday, according to charging documents.

Paris Hewlett, 20, was charged on Friday with domestic battery and criminal confinement, among other battery-related charges, court records stated.

Charging documents allege that on Thursday, Hewlett shoved his pregnant girlfriend into the backseat of a car and smacked her across the face in the parking lot of the Hammond McDonald’s, located at 3649 169th St.

Hewlett told officers that he was trying to put his girlfriend back into the car because “she was causing a scene,” according to the probable cause affidavit. He said that he was not being “super physical” when he was trying to get her back into the car, the affidavit stated.

The woman suffered from a medium-sized bruise to her chest and a scratch and redness to her neck. She is about 20 weeks pregnant with Hewlett’s child, charges stated.

The woman told police that she and Hewlett were in an argument earlier in the day, during which she tried to take a walk, but he yanked her by her ponytail and demanded that she go home, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Hewlett admitted to police that he and his girlfriend were fighting over another woman he befriended on Instagram. He added that his girlfriend also took his father’s car and would not return it when he asked multiple times, court records stated.

In the midst of the argument, an employee from McDonald’s ran out to the couple’s car. Hewlett told police that the employee called him names and told him to get off of his girlfriend, charging documents stated.

Hewlett further stated that the employee tried to hit him, so he gave the employee “two jabs real quick,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

He faces a misdemeanor battery charge for striking the employee, court records stated.

Hewlett’s first court appearance is set for May 31 in Magistrate Mark Watson’s courtroom. He bailed out of the Lake County Jail on Monday, according to court records.