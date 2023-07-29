HAMMOND — Yellow police tape encased the scene of a shooting that left one individual dead and at least one other wounded around 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 5900 block of Park Place.

Hammond police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call involving multiple men and shots fired, Lt. Steve Kellogg said. One person was dead on the scene. Police believe everyone involved in the shooting know each other and were traveling together.

John Bicek was inside his house when he heard two large pops, purportedly gunshots. His father, Robert, was on the back porch when he heard the shots.

"I came out of the front door to walk my wife to her car because she was going to work," John Bicek said. "And I see a man come over and he kept yelling, saying his friend had been shot and to call 911."

The man's shirt was covered in blood, Bicek said. He stumbled onto a nearby porch and collapsed on the stairs. It appeared he had been shot in the arm.

Neighbors sat on their front porch steps, watching as investigators bagged evidence and took photos. One witness said she has never witnessed crime on the block in the five years she has lived there.

A shoe rested on the pavement about 10 feet from a parked vehicle. A bullet rested on the ground approximately 50 feet away.

Investigators from the Lake County coroner's office were also on the scene.

The Hammond Police Department shared their condolences for the victim's family and said more information will be available as it becomes public. The name of the person who was killed and their exact cause of death have not yet been released. They also encouraged witnesses to come forward.

"Sharing information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could be crucial in aiding in the investigation," Kellogg said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Marc Ferry at 219-852-2991.

