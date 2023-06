CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday for an April 2022 shooting at a Hammond smoke shop, which left one man dead.

Marcus Ross, 29, was originally charged with murder and criminal recklessness, according to court records. A jury found Ross guilty of a lower charge — voluntary manslaughter — on May 11. Ross was sentenced to 22 years for the voluntary manslaughter.

Ross was found guilty on the voluntary manslaughter charge because his attorney argued said he acted in “sudden heat” when he fatally shot Zachery Smith, 27, of Chicago. He was also found guilty of a weapons enhancement charge, which added an additional 10 years to his sentence.

Charging documents described on April 1, 2022, Ross shot Smith in retaliation to an earlier confrontation, during which Smith pointed a gun at Ross.

After he shot Smith, Ross got into Mycheal Thomas’s car and fled the Oasis Smoke Shop parking lot, located at 5535 State Line Ave., according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Thomas was also charged with murder and criminal recklessness, according to court records. Her next court appearance is set for July 5 in Judge Gina Jones’s courtroom.

Before Ross was sentenced, Smith’s parents spoke to how the shooting death of their son has affected them.

Smith’s mother told the courtroom on Thursday how no sentence could fill the hole in her heart left by her son’s passing.

“As much as I pray for myself, I pray for you too, man,” Smith’s father said to Ross.

Ross apologized to Smith’s family and his own, and said “I still myself do not know why this occurred.”

Prosecutors maintained that Ross should serve 22 years for the manslaughter charge because of his criminal history, which spanned back to when he was 14.

Prosecutor Cole Galloway said Ross got many second chances during his run-ins with the criminal justice system.

Galloway said Ross could’ve taken that experience and turned things around and instead of enacting the “cool, calm and collected killing of Mr. Smith.”

Defense attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh said Ross should receive a shorter sentence, in part, because he expressed remorse and he has six children whom he needs to care for.

Ross’s mother detailed how she and his children need him home. She pleaded Judge Jones to show mercy and said “I know he knows what he did is wrong.”

Ahead of delivering Ross’s sentence, Jones disagreed with Ross' mother and attorney’s characterization. She said she did not believe that he was remorseful, because he had been untruthful on multiple occasions.

Jones also highlighted Ross’s prior felony convictions and said “you knew you weren’t supposed to have a gun.”

Ross indicated that he plans to appeal his sentence.

