PORTAGE — A 46-year-old Valparaiso woman nabbed after leading officers on a vehicle chase then slipped out of a police vehicle window along U.S. 20 near Willowcreek Road, according to the arrest report.

The accused, Jennifer Malocha, was handcuffed behind her back in the rear of the police vehicle on her way to be checked out at the hospital when she undid a seatbelt and found her way to the front seat, the officer reported.

"I observed Jennifer stand up on the front seat and wedge her body out of the passenger window which happened to have been open," the officer said. "I attempted to pull Jennifer back into the vehicle by her legs to which she continued to pull away from me."

"Eventually, Jennifer was able to fall out of the passenger side window backwards and onto the pavement below," police said.

She allegedly ran to a nearby tree line before being tackled by an officer, who suffered a minor injury.

Malocha faces four counts of resisting law enforcement, escape, invasion of privacy, operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and disorderly conduct, in addition to being picked up on three Lake County warrants for cases involving possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and theft, conversion and failure to return to lawful detention, according to Portage police.

Portage police said they were called out around 4:32 p.m. Friday to the 5800 block of Stagecoach Road for a report of a woman stealing a vehicle.

The alleged victim said the woman, later determined to be Malocha, showed up at his home asking for money and then took his vehicle, police said.

Police found the vehicle in question westbound on U.S. 12 at County Line Road and the driver, Malocha, allegedly led police on a chase southbound on County Line Road before leaving the roadway and crashing.

Malocha fled on foot and was caught by officers, the report says. She reportedly resisted arrest and urinated on herself and an officer.

She was placed in the rear of a police vehicle and was enroute to the hospital when she allegedly fled on foot a second time and was again taken into custody.