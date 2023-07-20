HEBRON — After a series of ATM thefts and other burglaries across northern Indiana, authorities have taken two suspects into custody, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Branden Tweedy, 23, and Blake Freeman Tweedy, 41, were arrested Thursday at a home on the 100 block of South Main Street through a warrant out of LaPorte County. State police SWAT teams took the duo, plus another man who was at the residence with an unrelated warrant, and booked them into the Porter County Jail.

The crimes spanned over approximately 30 days, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said, throughout more than five counties. Twelve agencies are investigating in partnership with the LaPorte and Jasper county prosecutor's offices.

Fifield said authorities began to connect the cases when Indiana State Trooper Jace Haddon was called to investigate an incident in Newton County recently, and thought the circumstances sounded similar to other thefts in northern Indiana. He said it is unclear how many instances of theft and burglary were committed, as each agency is conducting their own investigation. The investigation by the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office happened to be the "farthest along."

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andrew Hynek said there are three LaPorte County cases in which the men are suspects. The two allegedly burglarized a Harley Davidson shop in Michigan City Wednesday, burglarized a Family Express July 8 in Rolling Prairie and attempted an ATM theft July 3 in Michigan City, Hynek said.

Their crime spree went as far south as Monticello, as far north as Rolling Prairie and as far west as Illinois. Authorities are confident the crimes are connected.

"Their [modus operandi] matches all of it," Hynek said. "Same vehicle, suspect description, same way of doing things all matches up."

Official charges have not yet been filed.

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact Indiana State Police at 219-696-6242 or Capt. Andrew Hynek 219-326-7700 ext. 2401.

