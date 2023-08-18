CROWN POINT — Prosecutors filed charges against two dog owners whose canines escaped from their enclosure and attacked a 28-year-old woman and her dog while taking a walk last week.

Adrien Sheldon and Luz Adorno were each charged with one class A misdemeanor count of dog bite liability and three class C misdemeanor counts of dog bite liability, according to a news release from the Highland Police Department. Sheldon also faces an animal cruelty charge.

The woman was walking her Husky around 9 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 3500 block of Jewett Street when a group of American bully-breed dogs approached her and attacked, Highland police said. The woman sustained multiple wounds to her arms and legs. Her dog had to be euthanized due to its injuries. Three other women who stopped to help were also injured. One of the owners tried to separate the animals, police said.

The dog that bit the woman was shot by a man, police said. The three others were initially returned to their owners, but later were taken into custody by Highland Animal Control.

It is unclear if either of the suspects were the individuals who shot the dog. Highland police did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

The victim also filed a civil suit for monetary damages from the suspects, according to court records.